Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,019. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.51.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

