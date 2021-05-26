Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.25

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.25 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £31.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Stephen Yapp bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($59,576.69).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

