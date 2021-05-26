Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 32,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.63. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.70 and a one year high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

