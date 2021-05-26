Northstar Group Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

ED traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

