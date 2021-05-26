Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,259 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 234,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 661,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,539. The firm has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

