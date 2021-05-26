Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $239.91. The company had a trading volume of 69,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.85. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

