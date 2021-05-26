Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,623 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 430,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $91,251,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 15,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of V traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $227.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

