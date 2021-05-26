Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded down $4.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

