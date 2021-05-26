Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. The stock had a trading volume of 700,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,045. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $248.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

