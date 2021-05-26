Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.85. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.92 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

