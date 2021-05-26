Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. 34,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,863. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.8492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.