NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Up 1.3%

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

NPSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.67 and a beta of 1.10.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

