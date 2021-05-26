NTV Asset Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,405. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

