NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,874,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,114. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.37. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Insiders sold a total of 69,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,662 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.