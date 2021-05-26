NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,001,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 278,408 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,897,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. 57,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

