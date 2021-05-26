NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 137,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $256.31. 47,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

