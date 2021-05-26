NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,606. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $213.38 and a 52-week high of $331.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

