NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post sales of $174.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. NV5 Global posted sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $695.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

NVEE opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

