Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OAS. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of OAS opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,416,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $53,390,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,177,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

