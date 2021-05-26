Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. 172,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

