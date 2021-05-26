Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 466,379 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in eBay were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.52. 252,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,091. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

