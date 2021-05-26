Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Corning were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 45,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

