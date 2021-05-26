Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCDDY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.