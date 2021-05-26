Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCDDY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

