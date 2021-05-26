Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,092. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01.

