Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.