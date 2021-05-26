Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 20,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

