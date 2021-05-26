Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.31. 91,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

