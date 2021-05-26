Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.37. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

