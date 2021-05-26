Offshift Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $68,807.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,101.70 or 1.00089962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00096717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000135 BTC.

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,980,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

