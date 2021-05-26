Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $244.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Okta has a 1-year low of $166.65 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.48 and a 200-day moving average of $249.35. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Okta by 10,044.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

