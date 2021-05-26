Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $262.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

