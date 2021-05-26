Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 6,700 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 61,031 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 192,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,787. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

