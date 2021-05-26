Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.63.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

