Omeros Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OMER)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average daily volume of 1,347 call options.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 73,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMER opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

