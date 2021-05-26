Omni 1-Day Volume Tops $551.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00011720 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $551.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.52 or 0.00501621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,214 coins and its circulating supply is 562,898 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

