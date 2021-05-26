Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $135.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.05. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

