Onex (ONEXF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Onex (OTCMKTS: ONEXF):

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Onex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Onex stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.66. Onex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 79.87%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

