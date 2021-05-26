Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $371.73 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00066907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050378 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00303772 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,613,544 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

