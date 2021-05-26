Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Down 6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) were down 6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 3,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 732,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Specifically, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,572 shares of company stock worth $4,468,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

