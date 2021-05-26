Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 38,543 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,183,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.