Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after buying an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.86. 327,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,831. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

