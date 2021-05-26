Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.43. 110,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,376. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

