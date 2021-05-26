Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,923 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.61. 15,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,331. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.