Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.03 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,194 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 16,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,209. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

