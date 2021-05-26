Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,463 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.11. 3,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.05 and a 200 day moving average of $480.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.69 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

