Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,219,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $80.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

