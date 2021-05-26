Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 478,108 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,108 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 335,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

