Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

LLY stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

