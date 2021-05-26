Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $315,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 198,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,357,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

