Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $64,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -9.68. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,715.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

